🇷🇴 Built by #Webuild in #Romania, the Bridge over the Danube River in Braila is the country's longest and Europe's third longest suspension bridge too.



An extremely challenging and innovative project, which connects the two banks of the Danube, reducing the crossing times of the… pic.twitter.com/1aIVe34Iuq — Webuild (@Webuild_Group) May 21, 2025