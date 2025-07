Forest Beat Officer Roshni of Paruthipalli Range bravely captured an 18-foot-long King Cobra in Anchumaruthumoot, Peppara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after locals bathing in a stream spotted it today.

