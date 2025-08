💥🇺🇸 Why hasn’t the war in Ukraine ended? “Because the U.S. president is not strong enough,” Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán said at the right-wing MCC Feszt gathering.



For the first time, Orbán publicly blames Donald Trump for the war dragging on—and even suggests he is “not strong.” pic.twitter.com/tg5YCBz3b3 — Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) August 5, 2025