Sold a table on FB today.



By fluke, the woman who came to collect it had lived in our house most of her life before selling it in 2007 and told us about a hidden time capsule.



2 hours later and we’ve found it - complete with treasures from when the house was built 180 years ago pic.twitter.com/qCPBsjyDBM — Madeline Goodwin (@Mads_Goodwin) February 21, 2024