Konstantin Koltsov’s death has been confirmed by his club



He was Sabalenka’s boyfriend & a former hockey player



Heartbroken for Aryna. She lost her father a few years ago… and now this.



Send Aryna & Koltsov’s family your prayers. They’re going to need them 💔🙏



(via… pic.twitter.com/GpjR8z2N8O — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 19, 2024