Natalija Jokic, wife of @nuggets basketball superstar Nikola Jokic, has a profound story that traces back to her infancy.



As a 7-month-old baby, Natalija was tragically among the 200,000+ Serbs ethnically cleansed from their ancestral homes in Croatia during Operation Storm,… — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) June 15, 2023