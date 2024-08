April 28, 1928, birthday of Eugene Merle Shoemaker, he worked on the formation & geology of impact craters, showing that Meteor Crater (Arizona) is not a volcano, but was formed when an extraterrestrial body impacted on earth https://t.co/2MKT2t6BLX ☄💥 pic.twitter.com/LSIbCLOKi1 — David Bressan (@David_Bressan) April 28, 2018