In 1865, William Bullock invented the Bullock Press, which was the first press to be fed by paper on a roll. The introduction of the roll made the printing much easier because it was not hand fed. Once the machine was threaded it could print 12,000 pages per hour. — Renaissance Printing Press (@renaissanceart0) May 10, 2018