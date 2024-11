The story of the Hezbollah ship captain is getting even weirder.



Last confirmed news say that the Israeli commando forces entered the room of Imad Amhaz, he was sitting with his friends. They told him to come with them. And they left the rest of the people sitting.



Also to a… pic.twitter.com/nODMFb62Ak — LebaneseGov (@joumana_gebara_) November 2, 2024