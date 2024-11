// ooc, ccat



Have any facts about oarfish? They're my favorite <3 — nothing really scientific, but in some asian cultures they’re seen as a “doomsday” fish and are an omen for earthquakes and tsunamis ! https://t.co/8IqIFYHdiQ pic.twitter.com/2ZDbjYDGS4 — ꒰ daily aquatic lovelies ༚.° (@aqualuvsuotd) September 3, 2023