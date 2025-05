1 May 1945: Joseph #Goebbels and his wife kill themselves and their children. Joseph’s stepson was spared as he was in the #Luftwaffe and had been captured by the Allies. Hitler had committed suicide the day before. #WWII #WW2 #History #OTD #ad https://t.co/NEHxIsMD4d pic.twitter.com/QniqK4P8ou — Today In History (@URDailyHistory) May 1, 2024