What are those shapes in the clouds? ☁️ ☁️



Scientists long speculated about Cavum clouds, or hole-punch clouds, but it’s now well understood that they’re caused by airplanes flying through altocumulus clouds. https://t.co/CylGFecjBd pic.twitter.com/205BianqJt — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) March 2, 2024