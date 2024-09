Death Valley, California, is the hottest place, holding the record for the highest recorded temperature (134°F/56.7°C). It experiences extreme heat and dryness due to its below-sea-level basin, making it a unique and inhospitable environment. yet breathtaking environment pic.twitter.com/7sRU2IOmiE — Edidiong A. (@efiokobong4620) August 27, 2024