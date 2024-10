Doha, Qatar – A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8, Reg: A7-BCV, sustained significant damage when its right main landing gear fell into a drainage hole on the ramp at Hamad International Airport. The incident occurred on Friday October 25, resulting in the aircraft coming to rest on its… pic.twitter.com/6DEjsfOOv5 — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) October 28, 2024