Betty Webb MBE

It is with great sadness that today, the Bletchley Park Trust has learnt that Charlotte (Betty) Webb MBE has passed away at the age of 101. Her contributions to Bletchley Park, during World War Two and to ensuring its legacy today, will never be forgotten.… pic.twitter.com/Ybh6uTDUZH — Bletchley Park (@bletchleypark) April 1, 2025