Nikola & Natalija Jokić both hit life’s jackpot. I think I speak for most when I say the Jokić’s have what people desire out of life. No comparison here. Just look at the excitement Natalija has for her man! Few are lucky enough to find this. pic.twitter.com/AVYxn86o2k https://t.co/uIf9hbTOnX — That Avs Guy (@Vroom5280) June 18, 2023