Buckle up! In 1986, a daring 21-year-old Marine mechanic named Lance Corporal Foote defied the odds. Denied his dream of becoming a fighter pilot due to injury, Foote decided to take flight anyway. He wasn't about to let a technicality clip his wings.



One day, in a move that… pic.twitter.com/12Lhn1KGAo — Manan Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@mananbhattnavy) July 5, 2024