Tomorrow marks 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.



We will never forget the 6 million Jews murdered in cold blood and all the victims of the Holocaust.



As the last survivors fade, it is our duty as Europeans to… pic.twitter.com/fRG7wItejw — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 26, 2025