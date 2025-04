I don’t ever want to hear another word about “Sleepy Joe” — not after this circus.🤡



There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral.



He even demanded to be moved to the first row — because he knew the cameras would be on him pic.twitter.com/sEFUV3CCH4 — Michelleann Smith (@MichelleannSmi8) April 26, 2025